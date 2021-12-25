Agriculture Minister insulted PM Modi's apology: Rahul Gandhi on Tomar's remarks on farm laws

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Reacting to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks regarding three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Tomar has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology.

Earlier in the day, Tomar had said that the three farm laws, which have now been repealed, were a big reform after 70 years of freedom which was not liked by some people and the government has moved "a step back" and will "move forward again" as farmers are the backbone of the country.

Reacting to Tomar's statement, Gandhi tweeted, "The Agriculture Minister of the country has insulted Modi Ji's apology - it is highly condemnable. If again anti-agriculture steps are taken forward, then again Annadata Satyagraha will happen. The ego was defeated earlier too, then will be defeated!"



The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of parliament which began on November 23.

The announcement for withdrawal of the three laws was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes.


