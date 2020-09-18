Agriculture-related bills will bring revolutionary changes in lives of farmers: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that bills related to agriculture will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers and strengthen agriculture economy.

The minister was replying to the debate in Lok Sabha which later passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

Tomar said that the interests of farmers are protected under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, interests of farmers are protected. Both these bills will bring revolutionary changes in farmers' lives."

He said the legislations will end license raj and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce from one state to another. "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy," he added.

Tomar said the government has announced 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a view to making farmers prosperous and organised and Rs 6,850 crores will be spent to make these organisations self-reliant.

He said Rs one lakh crore package was announced for agriculture under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.



Hitting out at the Congress, the Agriculture Minister said Congress government intended to take steps similar to those in the bill but lacked courage.

He referred to a speech by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said it mentioned that "time has come to make the country a common market for agricultural produce".

He said Congress manifesto stated that the party will amend the Agriculture Produce Markets Act so that restrictions on exports and interstate trade are removed.

He said the budget of Agriculture Ministry has seen a steep rise under Modi government.

"PM KISAN scheme was started and Rs 92,000 crores have been deposited in bank accounts of farmers," he said.

The Lok Sabha had earlier passed a bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act.

Opposing the bills, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that three ordinances are "a toxic triangle".

He said Harsimrat Kaur, who resigned from the union cabinet over the bills, "has displayed guts by opposing this draconian legislation". (ANI)

