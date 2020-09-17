Agriculture-related bills will create problems for farmers: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the bills related to agriculture marketing are problematic for farmers and should be reconsidered by the government.



"This is problematic for the farmers. This should be reconsidered if we really want to save farmers," Abdullah told ANI.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year. The House had earlier passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. The three agriculture-related bills will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage. (ANI)

