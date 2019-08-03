Agusta Westland Case: ED files reply on witness alleging harassment

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has submitted a reply in the court against an application filed by a witness in Agusta Westland money laundering case seeking court-monitored probe. Singh had alleged harassment by ED.

In its reply, ED has stated that Singh's application needs to be dismissed and heavy fine must be imposed on him for wasting the court's time.

"There have imputation and the court's time have been wasted", ED counsel submitted in the court.

ED SSP DP Singh also appeared in the court and stated that they had allowed the witness to reply to questions in written and in many of them he has written 'I don't know', which do not imply coercion.

ED state the application moved by the witness Mahipal Singh is frivolous and needs to be dismissed.

Mahipal Singh's counsel RK Wadhwa and Ajayender Sangwan informed the court that they have moved to National Human Right Commission with their grievance.

"We have moved to NHRC with our grievance and I (Mahipal Singh) want to retract my statement", Singh's counsel submitted in the court.

Judge Arvind Kumar noted the submissions on record and adjourned the matter for September 18.

On Friday, during an anticipatory bail hearing for Ratul Puri, Singh had suddenly appeared before the court and had accused ED of forcing him to give a statement.

(ANI)

