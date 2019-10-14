AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on ED's plea seeking cancellation of Saxena's bail

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the hearing for October 18 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking cancellation of bail granted to accused Rajiv Saxena, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

The ED has filed a rejoinder following which Saxena's counsels sought time. After which, Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar adjourned the matter.

Earlier, the court had deferred hearings in the case.

The ED had on July 15 approached Kumar's court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Saxena on February 25.

The agency has alleged that despite turning an approver, he has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case.

Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution, the agency has submitted.

The ED has stated he failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by it around 25 times.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED had earlier issued summons to Saxena to join the probe.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. (ANI)

