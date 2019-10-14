Businessman Ratul Puri (File photo)
Businessman Ratul Puri (File photo)

AgustaWestland case: Court extends Ratul Puri's judicial custody till Oct 25

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Monday extended the judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri till October 25 in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order in this regard. Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3, following which he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had earlier filed an application in the court seeking its permission to surrender in the case.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.
The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:24 IST

Andhra police conducts raids, seizes banned tobacco products...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday conducted a raid and seized banned tobacco products and cigarettes worth Rs 5.4 lakh from Kanchikacherla village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:12 IST

ED seeks permission to arrest P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought permission from a Delhi court to arrest P Chidambaram and interrogate him in custody in connection with INX Media money-laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:07 IST

Kerala: Head of investigation team probing Palarivattom bridge...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced on Monday by the vigilance authorities in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:05 IST

Police in Andhra Pradesh acting under legal purview, not on...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The police in the state are acting under the legal purview and not on behalf of the ruling party, said Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) president Janugula Srinivas Rao here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:02 IST

Kerala: India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer takes...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Pranjal Patil, India's first visually challenged woman IAS officer on Monday took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:00 IST

Man who committed suicide in Buldhana was not a farmer: Police

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police have said that the man who committed suicide here on Sunday was not a farmer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:59 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air quality in Delhi remained poor for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 280 which is towards the upper end of 'poor' category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

HAL workers launch countrywide indefinite strike over wage revision

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): All India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) on Monday started its indefinite strike for 'fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:36 IST

Welcome India's position on military offensive by Turkey: Syria

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Syria on Monday welcomed India's position on the military offensive by Turkey saying it appreciates New Delhi's stand on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for a meeting on Patna floods, no...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting, excluding any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP or MLA, to discuss the situation in Patna after the flood at 4 pm on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:28 IST

Fire breaks out at Mumbai commercial building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Peninsula Business park at Vira Desai road in Andheri Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Read More
iocl