AgustaWestland case: Court issues warrant to Tihar jail to produce Ratul Puri tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant to Tihar jail authorities to produce businessman Ratul Puri before it tomorrow for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued the direction on an application moved by Puri seeking to surrender in the case.

The surrender application was moved by the Ratul Puri after the court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him, last month.

The court issued the warrant to the jail authorities as Puri was sent to judicial custody by the court in a separate bank fraud case earlier today.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

