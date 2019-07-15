AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena (File photo)
AgustaWestland case: Court notice to Rajiv Saxena as ED seeks his bail cancellation

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:13 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A special court on Monday issued a notice to Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking cancellation of his bail for allegedly non-co-operation in the probe.
The ED through its counsel Naveen Kumar Matta submitted in the Rouse Avenue Court here that Saxena was not cooperating in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper scam case.
Hearing the ED's petition, Judge Arvind Kumar sought Saxena's response and posted the matter for July 18.
Saxena had last week received summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED, asking him to join the probe.
The Supreme Court had earlier stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment.
During the proceeding in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the ED, had contended that certain new facts have surfaced against Saxena pertaining to the "violation of the information technology and black money laws."
The apex court will take up the matter on July 17.
Sources had told ANI that the ED was annoyed with Saxena for his "incomplete disclosure" of information. It may approach the concerned court seeking withdrawal of his approver status in the case.
A Delhi court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver on the condition that he would disclose the details pertaining to the case.
Income Tax Department also carried out searches at several premises linked to him.
The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestlandamounting to Rs 3,600 crore. (ANI)

