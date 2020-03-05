AgustaWestland case: Court refuses to revoke Rajiv Saxena's approver status

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A special court on Thursday refused to revoke the 'approver' status of Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland case.

Enforcement Directorate had moved the court to revoke Saxena's approver status with the allegation that he had withheld information and did not make compete disclosure during the investigation.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. (ANI)

