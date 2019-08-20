AgustaWestland scam case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena (File photo)
AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for cancellation of Saxena's bail

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Counsel for Saxena Geeta Luthra filed the reply on the agency's application and informed Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the Supreme Court will take up on August 26 a petition of the ED challenging a Delhi High Court order allowing her client to travel abroad.
The ED had on July 15 approached Kumar's court cancellation of the bail granted Saxena on February 25.
The agency has alleged that despite turning an approver, he has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case.
Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution, the agency has submitted.
The ED has stated he failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by it around 25 times.
Without intimating the investigation officer, Saxena left for Mumbai as he had checked out of the address known to the agency, the plea has contended.
"It is now clear that he has hidden his role and culpability in the case. He has acted in bad faith and contrary to the condition, he provided selective evidence with regard to other persons. He willfully failed to disclose all the facts within his knowledge and give documentary evidence in his possession in a clear attempt to shift liability," the ED counsel has said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED had earlier issued summonses to Saxena to join the probe.
The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. (ANI)

