AgustaWestland case: ED moves Delhi HC against bail granted to Ratul Puri

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri in connection with AgustaWestland money laundering case.

A Special CBI court recently granted bail to Ratul Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount. ED's plea is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

The trial court, while granting bail to Puri, had directed him to not tamper with evidence or contact and influence any witness. He was asked to join the investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer (IO).

Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the 3,600 crore VVIP chopper scam. The agency had recently filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and one Jaspreet Ahuja in the case.

In 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.

Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is currently in judicial custody in Moser Baer bank fraud case. (ANI)

