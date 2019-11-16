AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri files bail plea, court issues notice to ED

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by businessman Ratul Puri seeking bail in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, moved a bail plea earlier today, following which the special court issued a notice to the probe agency and slated the matter for hearing on November 22.

Puri is currently lodged in Tihar jail. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 for his alleged involvement in receiving kickbacks in the deal through his companies.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.



The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

