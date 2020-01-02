AgustaWestland deal: I-T Dept conducts raids at 25 properties in Pune, NCR-Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at 25 locations in Pune and Delhi-NCR at properties belonging to Sushen Mohan Gupta and Pune-based industrialist Dinesh Munot in connection with Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal, sources said on Thursday.

The searches are currently underway. Gupta was arrested on March 26 this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering.

A special CBI court had in June granted him bail in connection with the case.

In 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal. (ANI)

