AgustaWestland deal middleman Michel moves Delhi court for regular bail

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (ANI): Christian Michel, an accused in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam, on Wednesday filed a plea in a special court here seeking regular bail in cases registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The alleged middleman was extradited from Dubai last year and is lodged in Tihar Jail here in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar has sought a response from the CBI and the ED on his petition. The court will take up the matter on August 19.

In his petition, Micheal has said that he should be granted bail since he has been in custody for the last 375 days including days spent in Dubai jail during his extradition proceedings.

"The applicant has undergone almost 600 hours of custodial interrogation by both the agencies. As of today, the applicant has spent 375 days in custody including the period which he spent in Dubai jail," the petition read.

The CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in Rs 3,600-crore deal, while the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

