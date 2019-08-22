AgustaWestland scam: Ratul Puri moves application in CBI court for surrendering

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri, who is an accused in AgustaWestland money laundering case, on Thursday, approached a Delhi court seeking to surrender before it.

Puri has moved an application stating that he wants to surrender before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

He is already in custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Moser Baer bank fraud case.

Yesterday, a Delhi Court dismissed the petition moved by Puri seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a money laundering case connected to Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.



On August 9, Special Judge Arvind Kumar had allowed a plea of the ED, seeking issuance of an NBW against Puri. The agency had accused him of not joining the probe despite several summonses.



Puri, a nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had on August 16 filed the plea for cancellation of the NBW by contending that he is willing to join the probe.



The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.



The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks. (ANI)

