AH-64E Apache helicopters are advanced variant, will be indispensable asset: President Boeing India

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): President Boeing India Salil Gupte on Tuesday said that AH-64E Apache helicopters, which have been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, is the most advanced variant of the Apache.
"These are the first 8 of the 22 Apache helicopters that are coming to India Air Force. These are the AH-64E variant, the same variant used by the US Army. It is the most advanced variant of Apache. These Apache helicopters have the latest technology including that of radar and latest weapons," he told ANI.
Gupte said that Boeing is committed to supporting the modernization requirements of the Indian armed forces and maintaining them to be mission-ready. "We are confident that the Apaches will be an indispensable asset to the Indian Air Force. We will continue our efforts to deliver advanced capabilities to India's defence forces," he added.
Earlier in the day, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa inducted the choppers officially into the service after a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force Station.
Eight helicopters have been inducted into the air force in the first batch out of the 22 procured from the US. In September 2015, IAF had signed a contract with government and Boeing for these Apache helicopters.
The delivery of the whole lot is expected to be completed by 2020, as stated in the contract.
The helicopters have been customized to suit the force's future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain with the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.
The aircraft can transmit and receive battlefield pictures to and from the weapon systems through data networking making it a lethal acquisition. These helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.
The Apaches are equipped with hellfire missiles and rockets, with one helicopter having the capacity to carry 8 such missiles. It also has a canon gun with 1200 rounds of firing capacity at a time along with which two missile pods carrying 19 missiles each can be fixed. The attack helicopter can also be used for reconnaissance.
The US has delivered around 2200 Apache helicopters to various countries of the world. India is its 16th customer, Boeing said.
Importantly, some of the major components of these machines have been made in India. (ANI)

