'Aharbal Festival' organised in south Kashmir's Kulgam to promote tourism

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): District Administration of Kulgam in South Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Tourism organised Aharbal Mela to promote Kashmir tourism, especially at the tourist destination Aharbal waterfall.

The Aharbal Mela was organized near Aharbal Waterfall Park which is a very famous destination in south Kashmir and always attracts a good number of visitors both locals and outsiders during the summer season. The visitors always take beautiful photographs in front of the famous waterfall.

During the Aharbal Mela, multiple stalls were also installed by various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, KVIB, Apiculture, Floriculture, Handicrafts and other departments. The local traditions and culture were also displayed in stalls.

Therefore, painting competitions were organised in Aharbal Mela and students from various schools participated in this competition. Groups of boys also participated in cycling and trekking events which were flagged - off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said to ANI, "on the directions of Lieutenant Governor (LG), the district administration is making concerted and coordinated efforts to promote potential tourism destinations like Aharbal which is an offbeat tourist destination. The festival or mela is part of the Government's initiative to promote this offbeat destination across Jammu & Kashmir."

"The local traditional culture and cuisines were also showcased during this festival. The participants and locals lauded this step taken by the district administration," he further added. (ANI)