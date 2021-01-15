Ahead of 10th round of talks, MoS Agri Kailash Choudhury to farmers: Don't be obstinate, discuss and resolve issue

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of farmers' 10th round of meeting with the government on Friday, Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture said the farmer unions should not be adamant and change their demand of repealing the farm laws. He asked the farmers not to boycott the Supreme Court-mandated committee.

"There are a lot of farmers who are supporting farm laws. I would request the Kisan unions to understand their emotions and listen to them. Even the Supreme Court has formed a committee and their decision is above everything, we will have to abide by it. Only talks will resolve this issue," Choudhary said.

Earlier, some farmer unions announced that they will take out a tractor rally on Republic Day. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on January 12 that protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed. His remarks came after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three central farm laws.

Responding to their plans, Choudhary appealed to the farmers to return to their homes as the Supreme Court has already put a stay on the laws.

"Kisan Union leaders are considering themselves to be greater than the Supreme Court. Who are they going to trust? Our minister held nine rounds of talks with them, Home Minister Amit Shah is in their contact, Prime Minister has given the assurance and now the Supreme Court has put a stay on the laws. They are clearly being adamant and they should not be obstinate in their stance," he said.

"We want a resolution. It's the 10th round of talks. SC appointed a committee and they should participate in the discussions. I would plead to agitating farmers to listen to their brothers who are supporting the laws. We would like it to resolve it through dialogue," added the minister.



Responding to farmers' announcement of taking out a tractor rally on January 26 from Red Fort to India Gate, the minister again made an appeal to farmers to not taint the image of the country.

"Republic Day and Independence Day are our national festivals and the whole world watches us. We are on the path to be one world leader under PM Narendra Modi and their attempt would impact the image and they should consider this," said Choudhury.

Congress has planned to gherao Raj Bhawans across the country with Rahul Gandhi leading the one in Delhi today.

The minister today alleged that Gandhi who had advocated these same clauses of farm laws on many occasions is inciting the farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi had supported the laws. There are many videos of his where he spoke about one market and a free market. If he still is protesting then it should be clear that he is inciting them and farmers should know this," stated the minister who claimed that government is ready to do the amendments in the laws.

As the threat of Anna Hazare's protest looms large, the minister claimed that Anna Hazare's letter was already responded. "We are ready to hear everyone out. When farmers will come, they will discuss. We want this agitation should end. We want any farmer in the country should not be dissatisfied and their doubts should be clarified," he said.

Nine rounds of talks have been held between the protesting farmers and the government over their demand for repealing of new farm laws.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee. (ANI)

