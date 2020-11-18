Ahead of 2021 Assembly polls, BJP's top office bearers in West Bengal for 'unbiased' feedback to Central leadership

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent its top office-bearers to tour West Bengal submit a ground report on the strategy needed to usurp power from the Mamata Banerjee government in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The tours of top office bearers have been finalised after a decision by the party that BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state regularly till the Assembly polls to take a stock of the preparations by the state unit.

BJP President JP Nadda and national General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh have given the task to the leaders to understand the issues within the state unit and interact with various factions. This is being done in an attempt to send out a message that the Central party leadership is hearing their grievances, while also boosting their morale. The leaders have been asked to compile a detailed report, as per various regions of the state, during their tour.

Uttar Banga is being supervised by Harish Dwivedi, national secretary and Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary (organisation). While Nabadip is being sorted out by national secretary Vinod Tawde and joint general secretary (organisation) Kishor Barman.

Kolkata region is being reviewed by Dushyant Gautam, National general secretary and Amitava Chakravorty, state general secretary (organisation).

National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national secretary Sunil Deodhar have been asked to submit a detailed report on issues, strengths and weaknesses and areas that can be worked upon to counter state government in Hooghly and Medinipur.



While Rarh Banga is being supervised by two national secretaries Vinod Sonkar and Arvind Menon.

According to a senior leader, apart from communicating with office bearers and representatives of the party, analysis of district units and probable leaders who can take on the TMC effectively is being worked out.

"The unit has witnessed top state leaders fighting with each other. The migration of leaders from TMC had troubled some in the party which led to differences. There have been meetings in Delhi to resolve this. Now, the Central representatives are touring, talking and noting the issues along with many other things to ensure that the BJP wins the elections. Theirs is expected to be a neutral report on which Central leadership can work," explained a senior leader.

The reports are likely to be submitted by November end to party chief JP Nadda.

Polls for West Bengal Assembly's 294 seats are scheduled to be held in the first half of next year.

The BJP wants to better its Lok Sabha performance in West Bengal when it was able to secure 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The party has been at loggerheads with the TMC and allegations have been levelled against each other over political violence ahead of the Assembly polls. (ANI)

