Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby resigns from party

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Kaur Ruby on Tuesday announced her resignation from the party's membership.



Taking to Twitter, Ruby said, "Mr.@ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji...This is hereby to inform you that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation. Thanx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural)."

Ruby's resignation came ahead of the Punjab Assembly election which are scheduled to take place next year.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

