Ahead of Assembly polls, ECI raises election expenditure limits for candidates

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday enhanced the existing election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

As per an official statement, these limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections.

Ahead of crucial Assembly elections in five states, the ECI has raised the election expenditure ceiling for candidates in assembly constituencies from the existing Rs 20 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, and from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, in respective states and Union territories.

Assembly elections are due in five states including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

By the end of this year, two more states will hold elections including Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.



For parliamentary constituencies, the expenditure limit for candidates has been raised from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh and from Rs 54 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

The last revision in the election expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10 per cent in 2020.

"Simultaneously, the ECI formed a committee to study the cost factors, and Cost Inflation Index 2014 substantially. It also factored into the changing modes of campaigning, which is gradually shifting to virtual campaign," the ECI statement read.

"Having regard to demand from political parties to raise existing election expenditure limit for candidates and increase in electors from 2014 to 2021 from 834 million to 936 million (up by 12.23 per cent) and rise in Cost Inflation Index from 2014-15 to 2021-22 from 240 to 317 (up by 32.08 per cent), the Committee furnished its recommendations to enhance the ceiling limit," it added.

The poll panel further stated that the Commission accepted the recommendations and, accordingly, the revised limits have now been notified by the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Legislative Department. (ANI)

