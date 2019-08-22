Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana Police to crackdown on criminals

Chandigarh [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With a view to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming state Assembly elections, Haryana Police is all set to launch a crackdown on wanted criminals and notorious elements in the state.

The police will launch a one-and-half month-long special drive beginning from August 26 to arrest criminals and to unearth illicit arms and liquor, and narcotic substances throughout the state. The initiative will continue until October 10.

Making the announcement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Thursday that absconding criminals could be one of the biggest challenges for the police in conducting free and fair elections.

Virk said that the police is going to launch the drive on the direction of the state police chief Manoj Yadava in view of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

"The DGP had directed all the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police to nail down the warrantees, other criminals and notorious elements in their respective areas. This would help in keeping crime under check and put the criminals behind bars. The DGP would personally monitor the progress of the campaign," he elaborated.

Virk stressed that the special drive will focus on the arrest of proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers, parole or furlough jumpers and convicts who have not surrendered after the rejection of their appeals by different courts. (ANI)