Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt (l) and former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Ahead of Assembly polls in Haryana, BJP gets big boost with 3 new entries

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday received a big boost with the joining of two star athletes and the lone SAD MLA from Kalanwali assembly constituency.
Earlier in the day, Olympic bronze medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt, former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh and SAD MLA Balkaur Singh joined the BJP the presence of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala.
While Dutt has won gold for the country during 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, Singh is recognised for his contribution in the field of hockey.
The new entries in BJP come ahead of Haryana elections and there are speculations that the trio may get tickets to contest Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.
Barala, while introducing the new entrants, said, "Dutt gave an example of sportsman spirit when he returned the silver that was supposed to be given to him after the Russian wrestler failed the dope test. He won bronze in Olympics."
Speaking to ANI, Dutt praised BJP for the scrapping of special status from Jammu and Kashmir and said if needed, "I will fight elections".

"If the party wants, I will definitely fight elections. BJP is the best party to work with. Abrogation of Article 370 was a big decision. What people used to say impossible was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an inspiration for us," he said.
Welcoming Singh into the BJP, Barala said, "A biopic 'Soorma' has been made on the life of Sandeep Singh, the accomplished hockey player. "
"I have joined politics as I was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is his honesty which brought me into this party. Article 370 was a historic decision and I welcome it," Singh said.

Asked if he would contest Assembly elections, he said: "I will do what party commands."
In 2016, Singh an ace hockey player was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.

He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team
Balkaur Singh, the line SAD MLA too heaped praises on the Prime Minister. "I have accepted membership of the BJP because I think repealing of Article 370 was a big step. Haryana chief minister has worked on 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. I have been working for people and will continue to do so, " said Singh. (ANI)

