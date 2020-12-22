Ahead of Assembly polls, Kerala CM kicks off state tour from Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off his 'Kerala tour' from Kollam on Tuesday, where he said that all-round development based on social justice is the prime focus of Left government, which would be expanded further.

Though public campaigns is yet to be begun, as a pre-runner, Pinarayi Vijayan during the tour to all districts is interacting with people from different sections of the society.

"As many as 2.5 lakh houses have been completed through Life Mission housing scheme. It is a great achievement to have a home for 10 lakh people. Our children study in world-class schools. We also made a great leap in the health sector, which in turn helped us fight the Covid epidemic in a better way," he said during the interaction.

Hitting at the previous UDF government, Vijayan said that experience in the past was that nothing would happen here.

"Even when the world recognized the talent of the Malayalees, our problem was that it could not be used in our state for development. But LDF government was able to change it,' he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state has been made investment friendly.

"Our big push to development changed the general investment atmosphere of the state itself. We had a lot of positive factors and it was all used effectively. Following this, world class companies came to Kerala. The Chief Minister said that the world was convinced that Kerala was conducive to investment," he added.

Vijayan also claimed that most of the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled. (ANI)