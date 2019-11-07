Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace.

The chief minister also directed the officials to stay alert and pro-active.

"Take immediate actions against inflammatory social media posts. Keep an open dialogue with the public, political and religious leaders on the Ayodhya verdict," Adityanath directed the officials.

He also told the officers to operate round the clock the control room constituted in the matter.

"Increase foot patrolling and hold peace committee meetings. Spread awareness about 'dial 112' and take strict actions against those trying to disrupt peace in the state," Adityanath said.

Home secretary, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and several senior officials from across the state were also present in the conference meeting.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17. (ANI)

