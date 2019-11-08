Representative image
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Delhi Police to ensure safety of religious places

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Ahead of the judgment by the Supreme Court regarding Ayodhya matter, Delhi Police said that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of religious places.
"Delhi Police is planning elaborate police arrangements and all precautionary measures will be taken. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure the safety and security of religious places. Field formations will remain in contact with stakeholders and meetings will be conducted with 'aman committees' comprising the respectables from different communities," Delhi Police said in a statement.
District police and Station House Officers have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society.
"Social media platforms will also be monitored. The platform shall be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any unverified post," the Delhi Police advises.
The sufficient police forces are being mobilised and Delhi Police will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Ahead of the SC verdict, various organisations and political leaders cutting across party lines have appealed for peace and stated that the apex court's decision will be acceptable to them.

Elaborate deployment of forces and confidence-building measures has been ensured to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh and especially in the Ayodhya district.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office. (ANI)

iocl