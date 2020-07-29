Ahead of Bakrid, BBMP restricts animal sacrifice in some places

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) on Wednesday issued a notice restricting the sacrifice of animals during Bakrid or other religious occasions in certain places.

This year Eid al-Adha or Bakra eid will be celebrated on August 1.

"The administration has prohibited the sacrifice of animals in public roads, footpaths, inside or outside the premises of hospitals/nursing homes, schools and colleges, temples mosques, other religious places or public places," the BBMP said in a public notice.

Person or organisation violating the notice is liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, stated BBMP. (ANI)

