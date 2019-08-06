Ahead of Bakrid, Bombay HC bans animal slaughter in private flats, housing societies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday banned slaughter of animals in private flats and housing societies.

The order comes ahead of Bakrid, which will be celebrated across India on August 12.

As per an age-old Islamic tradition, Muslims sacrifice a goat on this day.

The order will impact all the permits issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the purpose of goat sacrifice on Bakrid.

Over 7,000 permits/licenses were issued for Bakrid sacrifice by the BMC and now they all stand invalid, the court said. Thus, goat sacrifice can only take place at the authorised abattoir notified by the government. (ANI)

