Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Nadda on a 2-day visit to state from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Bihar from Friday ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

He will reach Patna in the evening tomorrow and will attend BJP's election management committee at party office.

On Saturday, he will pay a visit to Maa Patan Devi temple in the morning and later will launch Atmanirbhar Bihar campaign. In the afternoon, he will depart for Darbhanga where he will participate in a meeting with 'Makhana' (foxnuts) and fish producers.

At around 3:30 pm, Nadda will reach Muzaffarpur and will also interact with women farmers.

He will fly back to Patna in the evening and will address the meeting of Bihar BJP core committee at Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's residence.

Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)