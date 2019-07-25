Ahead of BRICS summit, Russian Embassy in India holds press briefing

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Russia Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday organised a press briefing ahead of the 11th BRICS summit slated to be held in Brazil's capital city of Brasilia in November, this year.

The discussions during the sessions largely focused on the issue of terrorism and the need for cooperation between BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on the issue, albeit the agendas to on focus -- as proposed by Brazil -- for this year's summit are innovation, technology, digital economy, and science.

"Terrorism is a significant topic and it is important to have a dedicated dialogue on it in the upcoming BRICS summit," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told ANI.

Babushkin stressed that BRICS grouping supports the multilateral global order and does not recognise unilateralism, in consideration of the fact that the five nations share similar challenges, including terrorism.

Babushkin informed that a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of BRICS countries is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The meeting will focus on the preparation for the upcoming summit in November.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - comprising 43 per cent of the world population, having 37 per cent of the world gross domestic product (GDP) and 17 per cent share in the world trade.



India is one of the founder-nations of the association. (ANI)

