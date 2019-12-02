Ahead of by-polls, K'taka deputy CM appeals people to vote for BJP's Shrimant Patil

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Ahead of the by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies, Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday pleaded the voters to vote in favour of BJP candidate Shrimant Patil, who is contesting from Kagwad.

Patil, who left Congress and joined BJP, is in the fray against Congress leader Gajanana Mangasuli.

"If you want me to continue as deputy chief minister then vote for Srimanth Patil," Savadi said at an election campaign in Athani.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too came out in support of his party leader during his visit to Anathpura village at Athani constituency.

"It is not the election of Shrimant Patil but it is the election of Yediyurappa. Patil resigned from congress to make sure that I continue as Chief Minister," he said.

By-polls to the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm. The by-elections would take place in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, KR Pura, Yashwanthapura, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, Hoskote, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, KR Pete and Hunsu.



According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination was November 18. The date of scrutiny of nominations was November 19 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidates was November 21.



The counting of votes would take place on December 9. (ANI)