Ahead of Christmas, footfall in Hyderabad markets increased

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): As Christmas is around the corner, locals in Hyderabad are visiting markets for shopping this year unlike in 2020 when they could not step out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing her happiness, Veena, a customer said, "We have come here for Christmas shopping and there are so many new collections this year. We are very happy compared to last year as we couldn't step out of our house for shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic."



Arun who hails from Kerala said, "This the first time I'm celebrating and shopping for Christmas here. The prices are reasonable."

Talking about the COVID protocols, Arun said, "I think the government is doing everything whatever they can. It is our individual responsibility to follow COVID protocols and take care of ourselves."

Speaking to ANI, Umakanth Chandrasekhar, a shopkeeper said, "This year we have lots of varieties in Christmas tree and decorations items like bells, balls and many more."

"We also do catering for others event management, shopping malls and hoteliers also. We have more than 2000 varieties for Christmas decorations compared to last year," he said.

As far as profit is concerned, Chandrasekhar said, "The sale has increased to 15 to 20 per cent this year. The footfall was very poor last year due to covid-19 pandemics."

"We can't say anything about coronavirus in coming days. It might or might not affect business further," the shopkeeper said. (ANI)