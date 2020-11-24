Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest, Haryana Police advisory to avoid highways

Chandigarh [India], November 24 (ANI): Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a travel advisory asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Delhi and Punjab in view of 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest on November 26-27.

"According to reports a large number of protesters are likely to enter into Haryana from Punjab side through various border entry points, for onward journey towards Delhi," said Haryana Police release.

"A specific call has been given by protesting (farmers') organisations to gather in Ambala, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Sonipat (before heading to Delhi)... blockades will be created to ensure law and order... all citizens are being informed so they can plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience," the Haryana Police statement read.



Haryana police said it has blocked some highways as per directions of Chief Minister ML Khattar, to ensure law and order ahead of farmers' protest call in the state.

"The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain law and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to ensure public peace and order. Instructions in force in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation have also been kept in mind," it said.

Farmers in Punjab have been observing several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year.

Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills - The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Various opposition parties have termed these legislations are not farmer-friendly. (ANI)

