Ahead of Diwali, Bengaluru shop owner sells firecracker-shaped chocolates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): With Diwali around the corner, a shop owner in Bengaluru has been selling chocolates in the shape of firecrackers.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru-based chocolatier Priya Jain said, "Many kids, as well as adults, cannot think of a Diwali without crackers. So, I decided to make sweets in the shape of crackers."

She said that customer response has been brilliant despite the pandemic.



"We have chocolates in the shape of rockets, bombs, and flower pots among others. In the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a fear among the people while visiting markets. Despite this fact, the customer response has been brilliant," Jain said.

She added, the home-delivery option is also initiated.

Sandesh, a local customer said, "I tried these chocolates and they are very tasty. The sweets are of several different flavours. I have ordered it for all my friends and will gift it to some of my colleagues as well. I will suggest everyone try it."

Deepak, another local customer said, "I think kids will love the concept of having chocolates in the shape of crackers. I have ordered some for my kids as well. Though I avoid having sugar, I did try out some dark chocolates." (ANI)

