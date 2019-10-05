Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while speaking at the press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. (Photo/PIB)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while speaking at the press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. (Photo/PIB)

Ahead of Diwali, govt launches eco-friendly crackers to fight air pollution

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As concerns over air-pollution loom ahead of Diwali, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday launched eco-friendly green firecrackers, which have been manufactured in India and are available in markets for sellers and consumers.
The Union Minister today announced during a presser here, that Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs have been successful in developing various environment-friendly fireworks such as sound-emitting crackers, flowerpots, pencils, chakkar and sparklers.
"I am very happy that on one hand, we would be using eco-friendly crackers this Deepawali, and, on the other hand, our traditional festival celebrations with lights and firecrackers shall remain intact. Millions of homes which are dependent on the sale and manufacture of fireworks will also rejoice this festival, thanks to our scientists!" he said.
During the press conference, Vardhan launched the green crackers manufactured by licensee-manufacturers. He also informed that a green logo as well as a Quick Response (QR) coding system has been developed for differentiation of green crackers from conventional crackers.
The Health Minister stated that due to the ban that had been imposed as per the orders of the Supreme Court, there was a threat of imminent closure of the entire fireworks industry. However, Science has once again come to the rescue of the common man and millions of jobs have been saved due to the interventions made by our scientists.
The Minister also lauded the efforts taken by CSIR in developing these green crackers and informed that nearly 165 fireworks manufacture have been roped in and around 65 more manufacturers are in the process of coming on board.
"Emissions testing facilities for the new firecrackers have been set up at CSIR-NEERI as well as their approved National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) facilities whose list is available at CSIR NEERI website. Further, a Raw Materials Compositional Analysis (RACE) facility has been launched in Sivakasi to facilitate manufacturers for testing their raw materials and chemicals," said Vardhan.
About 530 emissions testing certificates have been issued to fireworks manufactures for new and improved formulations meeting the stipulated guidelines of green crackers.
"CSIR-NEERI along with Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEFCC) have also evolved a clear definition of green crackers with a view to educate the regulators and the public on ways and means to demarcate green crackers from conventional crackers.," said Vardhan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:57 IST

India, Bangladesh to expedite creation of 12 border haats

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh have decided to expedite setting up of 12 `border haats' to give a boost to the livelihood of people living in remote border areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:54 IST

PMC Bank case: ED seizes private jet, cars of HDIL promoters

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the private jet and cars of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:52 IST

Centre booking those who raise voice against them, says Karti Chidambaram

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, said that the Central government is booking cases against those people who have raised voice against them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:44 IST

Vehicle in Raj Thackeray's convoy meets with accident in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A vehicle belonging to the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with an accident near Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Annual school exams will be conducted on time: DC Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Annual school exams will be conducted as per the schedule and the students will be facilitated with every possible educational support, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo on Saturday said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Last date for engagement of SPOs in Pulwama extended

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The last date for submission of application forms for engagement of Special Police Officers (SPOs in Pulwama has been extended upto October 10, according to District Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Approve installments due to farmer families under PM-KISAN at...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting him to approve the instalments due to farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) a

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Mizoram to have broad gauge rail line by 2021: Amit Shah

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that Mizoram's capital Aizawl will be connected through broad gauge railway line by 2021.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Bangladesh PM calls for early signing of framework interim...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the people of her country were awaiting early signing and the implementation of the Framework of Interim Agreement for sharing of the Teesta waters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:31 IST

J-K: Director School Education inspects schools in Ganderbal district

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik on Saturday inspected various schools in Ganderbal district to take stock of the attendance and functioning of the institutions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:31 IST

Will visit rural areas to review situation, says Ravi Shankar...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he will tomorrow visit rural areas here to review the food situation and will not attend Dussehra events.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:31 IST

President Kovind to pay three-day visit to Karnataka from Oct 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will be paying a three-day official visit to the state from October 10.

Read More
iocl