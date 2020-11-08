Ahead of Diwali, Guwahati chooses Indian decorative products over Chinese

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing stand-off between India and China on the border areas, the demand for Chinese lights during this Diwali has declined as people are instead choosing Indian products.

Shopkeepers in Guwahati are saying that demand for Chinese lights has been hit this year due to the self-reliance of Indian manufacturers.

"There's been no supply of Chinese lights. Shopkeepers have stocked up Indian-made lights, so prices have gone up," said a local shopkeeper here in Guwahati.



Not only in Guwahati, people in other big cities like Hyderabad are also preferring India-made decorative items such as lights over Chinese products.

Lakshman Prajapati, an electrical goods shop owner said people are only inclined towards India-made lights and are not going for the Chinese products due to the ongoing issues between the two countries.

"We either have stopped selling lights from China or are bringing them from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India," he said, adding this year, however, they haven't even got 10 per cent of sales compared to the previous years due to the impact of the coronavirus. (ANI)

