Ahead of Durga Puja, artisans making idol urge Assam govt to issue SOP regarding festival celebrations

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): Ahead of Durga Puja, Vishwakarma Day, artisans making idols in Guwahati urge the state government to release Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to give them a clear picture about the festival celebrations.

Idol artisans have said that lack of clarity over festival celebrations has affected their business since they are not able to prepare a lot of idols and are mostly making smaller idols due to lack of orders.

"There was no business during the lockdown and there is no business now either. We are not getting orders. No SOPs have been given for Durga Puja. We are in a condition worse than the last year. We hope pujas go well and are conducted on a large scale," said Ganesh, an artisan, on the state of his business.



Speaking further he said, "We are tired of asking the government for SOPs. They have not issued it yet. If they release SOPs we will be able to make idols accordingly. We request the government to release SOPs soon."

Another artisan named Tultul Pal added, "Our condition has been really bad since last year because of Covid. We are not getting any orders. Committees are not placing any orders. We are not able to work properly. Durga idols take a lot of time to make. It would have been better if SOPs were released."

This year, Durga Puja will commence on October 11 and extend till October 15. (ANI)

