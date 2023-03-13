Ahead of G-20 summit, Punjab police conducts 'Ops seal-II' to prevent smuggling of arms, ammunition

Chandigarh [India], March 13 (ANI): Punjab Police has stepped up security in view of the G20 Summit, as part of which an operation 'OPS Seal-II' was conducted wherein all the vehicles entering the border state were thoroughly checked.

The operation was conducted at all the Inter-State Boundaries of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, an official statement said on Monday.

"As many as 112 well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 1500 Police Personnel, were set up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs at all the entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana. The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda," the statement said.

The operation was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm and all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were asked to mobilize a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong 'nakas' at sealing points under the supervision of officers/SHOs.

Sharing the details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said as many as 5669 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 300 were challaned and 39 were impounded.

He said that the police have also registered 21 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested one proclaimed offender. Apart from this, the Police teams have recovered 3 kg of poppy husk, 3.8 kg of opium, 140 grams of heroin, and two illicit weapons.

Meanwhile, the operation was aimed at preventing the influx of illegal arms and ammunition, drugs, and illicit liquor in the state, besides, keeping vigil on the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements. (ANI)