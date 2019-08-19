Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, sculptor sends Ganpati idols to flood-affected areas in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Adversity has revealed the inherent kindness of people in Maharashtra, which has been grappling with severe floods. A case in point is sculptor Sachin Sethe who is volunteering to send Ganpati idols to the flood-affected people to help them celebrate the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

"People from across the country are coming forward to help. They are sending food and promising to help rebuild the houses of flood-affected people. But in this festive season, people are unable to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. So sending these idols is a very unique and good idea," BJP state president Chandrakant Patil told ANI.

There are massive floods in Maharashtra and at least 54 people have lost their lives in Pune division alone. West Maharashtra and Konkan are the most affected areas.

"Those who want to buy Ganpati idols are not able to celebrate the festival because the workshops in the region have been submerged. I talked to state BJP vice-president Prasad Lad and he gave me the idea to send idols to the affected areas," said the sculptor Sachin Sethe.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across Maharashtra, however, floods have halted the celebrations in several areas due to floods caused by incessant rains.

The first batch of idols was sent to the flood-affected areas earlier today.

"There are floods in several parts of the state. The chief minister is trying his best to resolve the situation. I was in the flood-affected areas in Konkan when I realised the people could not celebrate the festival here. Sethe came forward willing to help and we decided to send Ganpati idols to the areas," said Prasad Lad. (ANI)

