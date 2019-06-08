Ahead of Guruvayur visit, PM Modi arrives in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kochi
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:26 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
At the airport, Modi was received by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Governor of Kerala Justice P. Sathasivam, and a number of other dignitaries.
Later today, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur, after which he is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in Kerala after his astounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome," BJP's Kerala unit had tweeted on Friday.
The Prime Minister will later proceed for his state visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to visit Sri Lanka.
The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term as Prime Minister.
Modi's visit to Kerala comes at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.
In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

