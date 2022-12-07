Ahead of Himachal poll counting, Congress expels 30 'office-bearers', mostly from Shimla district

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): A day ahead of the counting for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress has expelled 30 party "office-bearers" from the primary membership for six years for "anti-party activities" .

Those expelled include vice presidents and former vice presidents of Shimla (Rural) district committee of the party and a general secretary of NSUI.

The decision was taken by state Congress chief Pratibha Singh on the basis of a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee Chopal, District Shimla. Pratibha Singh, MP, is the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Their son Vikramaditya Singh is a Congress candidate from Shimla Rural.

According to the exit polls, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state, which has seen the power rotating between the BJP and Congress for several decades.

The exit poll results came out after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in Gujarat on Monday. The first phase of polling in Gujarat was held on December 1 and results for the two states will be declared on December 8.

In Himachal Pradesh, which went to the polls on November 12, the Republic-PMARQ exit poll gave 34-49 seats to BJP with a vote share of 44.8 per cent.



It predicted that Congress will get 28-33 seats with a vote share of 42.9 per cent. AAP is predicted to get a 0-1 seat in the state with a 2.8 per cent vote share, the exit poll said.

Himachal Pradesh has 68 member assembly.

India Today-Axis poll predicted that Congress is ahead and would have 30-40 seats in the hill state, BJP 24-34 and AAP four to eight seats.

The poll predicted a 44 per cent vote share for Congress, 42 pc for BJP, two per cent for AAP and 12 per cent for others.

India TV-Matrize poll gave 35-40 seats to BJP and 26-31 to Congress. The poll predicted that AAP will not be able to open its account while others will get 0-3 seats.

The NewsX-Jan ki Baat poll predicted 32-40 polls for BJP, 27-34 for Congress, none for AAP and 1-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG poll predicted 34-42 seats for BJP, 24-32 for Congress, none for AAP and others getting 1-3 seats.

The Zee News-BARC poll predicted 35-40 seats for BJP, 20-25 for Congress, 0-3 for AAP and 1-5 for others in the hill state.

Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record. (ANI)

