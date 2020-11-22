Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Javadekar slams KCR govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Slamming the Telangana government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the assets of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his friends are increasing but the assets of the state government are decreasing.

He said that BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which lists 60 failures of the state government during the last six years.

"The assets of CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his friends are increasing but the assets of Telangana are decreasing. BJP has come up with an 'aarop patra' which features 60 failures of the state government during the last 6 years," the Union Minister said.



Ahead of the municipal body polls in the city, Javadekar expressed confidence over the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), saying that voting for AIMIM means voting for division.

"What happened in Dubbakka by-poll, BJP is going to repeat it in Hyderabad. We have to decide whether we want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for Congress and TRS means voting for AIMIM and voting for AIMIM means voting for division," Javadekar said.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held in December. And, there are 150 wards in the corporation. (ANI)

