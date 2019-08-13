Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to media persons after the release of song.
Ahead of I-Day celebrations, Javadekar releases patriotic song 'Watan'

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As Independence Day is around the corner, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday dedicated a new patriotic music video 'Watan' to the nation.
Recorded in the enthralling voice of renowned Indian singer, Javed Ali, the song both lyrically and visually outlines the beauty and might of India.
The video of the song features key historical occurrences of recent past including inauguration of the National War Memorial, Statue of Unity's unveiling, the launch of Chandrayaan 2 among other things.
The song 'Watan Tujhe Kaise Sajaenge' loosely translates to 'Country, how will we decorate you'.
Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, "On the occasion of this August 15, the Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti have prepared this amazing song. This is a beautiful rendition by Javed Ali. People will enjoy this song during the Independence Day celebration. I am delighted to release this song today."
Beautifully capturing the diverse and amazing landscape of India, around 4-minute video of the song gives the audience a visual tour of different regions of the country including tea gardens of the northeast, serene beaches of the south, Ganga ghats of North India, Himalayan mountain ranges etc. (ANI)

