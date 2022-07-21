Ahead of Independence Day, Assam artisans target making 5 lakh national flags

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 20 (ANI): To mark the celebration of 75 years of Independence and ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, the artisans of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB) in Guwahati are busy making the tricolour flags.



According to the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (AKVIB), the artisans have targeted to produce at least 5 lakh pieces of the national flags ahead of this year's Independence Day celebration.

Rakhi Choudhury, an officer of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board said, "This year they have targeted to make at least 5 lakh pieces of national flags".



"Comparing to the previous year, this year's target is more. Last year we made 2-2.5 lakh national flags. But this time, the government has given us a target to make 5 lakh flags. This year, our work started in February," Rakhi Choudhury said.





Along with the rest of the country, the Assam government has targeted to hoist 80 lakh national flags in houses, government offices, schools, private institutions, and commercial establishments across the state from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India (GoI) under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the celebration of the 75 years of Independence of India.



Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Assam Handloom and Textile Minister said, "The Assam government will buy at least 50 lakh national flags from the centre."



"The Assam government has decided to bring maximum flags from the centre, at least 50 lakh flags will be purchased from the Government of India. After buying all these things, the flags will be sold out to all families at the cheapest rate. Free distribution is not our agenda, selling all flags at the cheapest rate that is affordable for all the poorest families. Thing is that nationalism and patriotism," Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

The Assam Minister also said, the Chief Secretary to the secretary will be given responsibility and they will prepare the mechanism for how this process will be completed with the help of Deputy Commissioners of districts.



Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has also appealed to all sections of people of the state to hoist the national flag from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. (ANI)

