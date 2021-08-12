Ahead of Independence Day, security forces conduct drone surveillance drill in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, security forces including Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a joint drone surveillance drill in Srinagar.

The surveillance exercise is being conducted to keep a watch at the areas near Lal Chowk and the Independence Day parade stadium in Srinagar.

"With the help of the drones, we are able to keep a watch at a larger area. We are trying to keep any negative elements at bay," SP Headquarters Arif Shah told ANI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gh Mohid-u-din said, "The drill is being conducted as Independence day is around the corner. We will keep an eye on the areas near the Independence Day parade stadium till August 15 as it is a very sensitive area."

"The drones can help us to detect any activities or a person with wrong intension and we take immediate action against it. We will have an accurate surveillance record, " he said.



The exercise will continue till August 15.

This comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported on June 27 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The attack carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty.

Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area, the sources had said.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar wherein 10 civilians have been injured. One person was apprehended by the police in the matter.

Following the grenade attack, all the entry/exit points in and around the Lal Chowk area were sealed and all the Nakas/checkpoints across the City Srinagar were activated.

During the intensive checking, a joint naka party near Makkah Market apprehended a suspicious person and upon searching his bag, the police recovered two live grenades. He has been identified as Adil Farooq Bhat, a journalist, resident of Khrew Pampore. (ANI)

