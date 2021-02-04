Ahead of Kerala polls, IUML's Kunhalikutty resigns as Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty resigned from Lok Sabha on Wednesday to lend a hand to his party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"There is an upcoming election in Kerala. The party has asked me to join them and lead the election along with all the other leaders. That is the reason (for the resignation). I was there in the last government as well as the deputy leader of the opposition. They want me there for the election," Kunhalikutty told ANI.

Kunhalikutty, who represented Malappuram, submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber.



When asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's allegations that the state government had made three lakh questionable appointments in the Kerala Public Service Commission, Kunhalikutti said, "Everybody knows that the Kerala government is bungling appointments."

"I don't know the details of his allegation. PSU is an independent body. There are allegations against the Kerala government that appointments aren't made through the PSU. They make temporary appointments and make it permanent later on. Everybody knows that the Kerala government is bungling with appointments," he added.

Kunhalikutty who quit his Vengara Assembly seat successfully contested Lok Sabha byelection from Malappuram following the death of the then IUML president E. Ahamed in 2017. He was re-elected to Parliament from Malappuram in 2019.

Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

