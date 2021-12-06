Ahead of Kolkata municipal polls, WB Governor seeks preparedness details from State Election Commissioner

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 6 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has asked State Election Commissioner Saurav Das to meet him on Tuesday over preparedness for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, which are scheduled for December 19.

"State Election Commissioner Saurav Das will update Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 7 at Raj Bhawan on issues KMC elections preparedness and deployment CAPF. Governor had indicated SEC constitutionally mandated to ensure free and fair elections," office of the West Bengal Governor tweeted on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on November 25, voting will be held on December 19 from 7 am to 5 pm.



The counting of votes will be held on December 21.

This will be the first major electoral battle in West Bengal after the May 2021 assembly polls, which the Trinamool Congress won comprehensively.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

