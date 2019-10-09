Ahead of Maharashtra polls, EC seizes Rs 8.17 lakh cash from vehicle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): An Election Commission (EC) team seized Rs 8.17 lakh in cash from a vehicle in Dharavi assembly constituency limits here on Wednesday.

The money was seized from the car that allegedly belongs to Dhirendra Kantilal Chheda, a 42-year-old resident of Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai.

The EC has filed a complaint at the Dharavi police station.

Further investigation is underway.

The seizure by the EC comes ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra, which is slated to take place on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)