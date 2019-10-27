Representative image
Ahead of Naga peace talks, Manipur govt to ensure sufficient supply of essential commodities

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:24 IST

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): In a bid to ensure sufficient supply of all essential commodities at a fair price ahead of the next round of Naga peace talks scheduled to be held on October 31, Manipur government has asked officials concerned to keep an eye on stockists.
In a letter, a deputy commissioner level officer has asked all officials concerned to ensure that stockists and godown proprietors do not indulge in the hoarding of essential commodities and maintain a sufficient supply.
"It appears to the undersigned that there are possible disruptions in the supply and distribution of essential commodities in the district due to the impending fallout of the Indo-Naga Peace Talks. Preventive measures need to be in place in light of preliminary reports that have been received from various DLOs and Consumer Organisations about the rise of prices for essential commodities like rice, edible oil, food-stuffs and fuels etc," Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur Pawan Yadav said.
The DC exercised the powers conferred under Section 3(2) (c) and (e) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to secure equitable distributor and fair prices.
"It is hereby ordered, for a period of 10 days, that SP/ Churachandpur shall ensure that sufficient security and police assistance is provided to the officials/ functionaries in the exercise of their mandate," the officer said in the letter.
The government is also taking precautionary measures to ensure that people in the region get a fair and legal price for these goods.
"The CEO, ADCC shall ensure that fair and legal price is maintained for all essential commodities and that stockists and godown proprietors do not indulge in the hoarding of essential commodities. The fair and average market price shall also be as determined by him," he said.
"DSO Churachandpur shall particularly ensure the same for food grains and kerosene oil. All SDMs in their respective jurisdiction shall carry out inspections and exercise their magisterial responsibilities accordingly," he added.
He also instructed all the petroleum products and fuel outlets to entertain customers as per their vehicle fuel tank requirements and not shell out fuel in barrel or container transports. Also, he instructed all fuel outlets to maintain sufficient buffer stock, excluding the dead stock in the storage tanks.
"Out of the buffer stock thus maintained, 1,000 litres each of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and petrol shall be released only after prior express sanction of the District Magistrate for emergency use in case of law and order, natural calamity or other exigencies as determined by the undersigned," he added. (ANI)

