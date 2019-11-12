Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Vice President to meet all-party leaders at his residence on Nov 17

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called the leaders of all parties in the House at his residence on November 17 ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament commences on November 18.

It was reported on October 21 that the Centre is expected to take forward its legislative agenda that includes replacing two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and e-cigarettes and e-hookahs -- with bills.

The session will continue till December 13 and will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.

The Centre is likely to bring a bill to replace the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 on the corporate tax rate cuts. The government had also brought an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs in the country.

The opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including 'economic slowdown' and 'job losses.' (ANI)